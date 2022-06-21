Agneepath scheme: Service chiefs likely meet and brief PM Narendra Modi today

Amid a rise in protests against the 'Agneepath scheme', the chiefs of the army, navy, and air force are likely to meet and brief India Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the row today.

Apprising PM Modi about the various aspects of the implementation of the scheme, the chiefs of three armed forces will also discuss the plan of action.

It comes after Modi spoke in favour of Agneepath, or "path of fire", and said a few decisions "may seem bitter at first" but will bear fruits in the coming days.

With a military recruitment plan that they say will rob them of the opportunity of a career in the armed forces, due to protests by young men angry Indian authorities have cancelled over 500 train services on Monday.

With a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years, the Agnipath scheme provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years.

Aimed at bringing more people into the military on short, four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, the scheme will also help cut burgeoning pension costs.

Seeking the withdrawal of the scheme, leaders of the opposition Congress party met Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and said, "Given the situation on our borders, it is imperative that we have soldiers in our armed forces who are young, well-trained, motivated, happy, satisfied and assured of their future."

Nitin Pai, director of the Takshashila Institution centre for research on public policy, defended the initiative and said "The Agneepath scheme will reduce the lifetime cost of manpower by several crore (tens of millions) rupees per head."

(With inputs from agencies)

