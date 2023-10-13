‘Against humanity,’ India’s Modi denounces terrorism at P20 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Oct 13) denounced all forms of terrorism amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20).

PM Modi made clear that terrorism is “against Humanity” and that “the world is realising how terrorism is a big global challenge.”



“India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament at the time when the session was on. The world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for the globe… terrorism anywhere, in whatever manifestation, is against humanity,” the Indian leader said.

The P20 summit is being hosted by the Indian Parliament under India’s G20 presidency, which is set to end on November 1.

Modi hails successful conclusion of G20 summit

The PM also took the opportunity to hail India’s moon landing and the successful G20 summit.

“Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This Summit is also a medium to celebrate the power of the people of our country. P20 Summit is being organised in India, which is the mother of democracy and the world's biggest democracy too,” PM Modi pointed out.

Importance of peace

As the war rages on between Israel and Hamas, PM Modi also cited the importance of peace and brotherhood in a divided world. PM Modi made it clear that confrontation cannot benefit anyone.

Watch: Who is benefitting from the Israel war? | Gravitas × “A world full of conflicts and confrontation cannot benefit anyone. A divided world cannot give solutions to the challenges before us. This is a time for peace and brotherhood, a time to move together, a time to move forward together. This is the time for development and welfare of all,” PM Modi said.

The PM urged collective action during this time and said “Parliaments across world have to think how we should work together to combat terrorism.”

Invitation to witness India’s 2024 elections

PM Modi also extended invitations to all delegates to witness the largest democratic exercise to ever have taken place on the face of the Earth—the 2024 India general elections.

“In 2024, during the general elections, around 100 crore or 1 billion voters are going to cast their votes. I invite all the delegates to visit India to witness the next general elections,” the PM said.