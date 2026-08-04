The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the student-led group that spearheaded nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, is preparing for its next phase after forcing one of the biggest policy responses to an education crisis in recent years. Following a month-long sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the group’s core members will meet in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on August 5 to decide their future campaign, strategy and organisational roadmap.

The meeting comes after the Centre announced sweeping examination reforms in response to the protests, while the education minister resigned amid mounting pressure. According to Reuters, the group has collected suggestions from students and supporters across India and is expected to decide whether it should remain focused on NEET or broaden its campaign to wider youth and education issues.

What issues could CJP take up next?

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Having secured its first major demand of triggering examination reforms, CJP is widely expected to expand its agenda beyond NEET. Among the issues likely to feature prominently are reforms in recruitment examinations, including alleged paper leaks and delays in SSC, PSC, railway and other government recruitment tests. The group may also seek to monitor whether the Centre implements the reforms announced following the protests.

Student rights are also expected to remain central to its campaign, with demands likely to include age relaxation for affected candidates, additional examination attempts, fee refunds and faster grievance redressal.

Beyond examinations, unemployment and delayed government recruitment could become key campaign issues, alongside calls for greater transparency in examinations, secure testing systems and fair evaluation processes. Reuters reported that the organisation has sought suggestions from students nationwide, indicating its intention to launch a broader youth-focused campaign.

Can the movement sustain public support?

Analysts say maintaining momentum after achieving an initial objective is often the biggest challenge for issue-based movements. CJP’s ability to retain public support may depend on whether it continues addressing issues that directly affect students and job seekers while holding authorities accountable for implementing promised reforms.



Regular engagement with students, transparent communication and peaceful mobilisation are likely to remain critical in sustaining public trust. Expanding local volunteer networks and maintaining active state-level teams could also help keep the movement relevant beyond a single protest.

Observers also note that remaining independent and focused on policy issues, rather than partisan politics, may help preserve the credibility that fuelled the movement’s rapid growth. A clear long-term roadmap and visible progress could determine whether CJP evolves into a lasting youth platform or loses momentum after its initial success.

What challenges lie ahead?

Expanding from a single-issue campaign into a broader public movement will present fresh organisational and political challenges. Students from different states face different education and employment concerns, making it harder to build consensus on future priorities. A nationwide campaign will also require stronger leadership structures, larger volunteer networks and greater organisational capacity.

As the movement grows, it may attract increased political scrutiny and criticism, while public expectations for quick results are also likely to rise.

There is also a risk that taking up too many issues simultaneously could dilute the movement’s focus. Balancing digital campaigns with sustained grassroots engagement will be essential if CJP hopes to build a long-term organisation rather than remain a short-lived protest movement.

What impact could the August 5 meeting have?

The decisions announced after the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar meeting could shape the future of student politics and youth activism in India. If CJP adopts a broader platform, it could encourage greater collaboration among student groups across states on common concerns such as examination reforms, recruitment transparency and unemployment.