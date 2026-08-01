/'Only in reel or...': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke reacts to PM Modi's video pardoning protesters who 'abused' him

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message addressed to the nation on Friday in which the PM says he would like to forgive those who used foul language not only against him but also his late mother at the Jantar Mantar protests held in Delhi demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan for the NEET paper leaks.

Dipke reacting to the message questioned whether the Prime Minister's message was "only for the camera." or the police cases lodged against protesters will be withdrawn.

“Sirf reel par hi maaf karoge ya cases bhi vapas loge? (Will you forgive them only in a reel/on camera, or will you also withdraw the cases)” Dipke asked on PM's Instagram video.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What was PM Narendra Modi's message?

On Friday, PM Modi in a late night video message said he would like to forgive those who used foul language not only against him but also his late mother at the Jantar Mantar protests held in Delhi.

ALSO READ: India floods: Death toll rises in Assam; Kerala, Gujarat and Odisha battle heavy rain

He said that the youngsters who used such languages were misguided and urged people to guide them rather than punish.

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world, said Modi adding "Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

He further said that it is the duty of the society to show these youngsters the right path rather than lodging cases against them and putting them behind bars.