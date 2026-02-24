/After DMK's ₹5K cash dole for women, AIADMK promises ₹10K per family

On the occasion of late AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary(Feb 24), her party, which is seeking to return to power in Tamil Nadu, announced a one-time compassionate assistance of Rs. 10,000 for every household in the state.

This comes barely a week after the DMK Government under Chief Minister MK Stalin, which is seeking to retain power, credited a financial assistance of Rs. 5,000 into bank accounts of more than 1.3 crore women in the poll-bound state. For nearly three years, the DMK Government has been crediting Rs. 1,000 per month to more than a crore women. Recently, the monthly payment for three months(Rs. 3000), and a special summer assistance of Rs. 2000 was given as a surprise move, ahead of the impending polls.

Unveiling the third phase of its manifesto, the opposition party AIADMK mentioned that these welfare assurances are aimed at reducing household financial stress and strengthening support for youth, fishermen, weavers and small traders.

“At a time when families are struggling with steep hikes in property tax, house tax and electricity charges, this government has failed to protect the people. The AIADMK will stand firmly with every household,” said Edappadi Palaniswami, the AIADMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition. At the core of the package is, "Ordinary families should not be punished for the inefficiency of the government. Once we form the government, ₹10,000 will be given to every household to reduce their day-to-day burden,” he assured.

The manifesto also stated that unemployed graduates registered in employment exchanges will receive Rs. 2,000 per month, while youth educated up to 12th grade level will receive Rs. 1,000 per month.

Further, Palaniswami announced that the fishing ban-period relief would be increased from ₹Rs.8,000 to Rs.12,000, recognising the economic strain faced by coastal families during the annual ban. “Our fishermen protect our coastal economy. During the ban period, their income stops, but their expenses do not. We will ensure their families are safeguarded,” he stated.

He also said that families would receive an additional Rs. 1,000 Pongal cash gift, along with the traditional annual Pongal hamper. For the weaving community, the manifesto said that it would offer ha igher quantum of free electricity. "Free electricity for handloom weavers will be increased from 300 units to 450 units, while for power loom weavers it will be enhanced from 1,000 units to 1,400 units," it was said.