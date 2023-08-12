Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts to Lok Sabha suspension, calls it 'deliberate design by ruling party'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a day after his suspension from the Lower House, called the act a "deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the Opposition".

He also claimed that the suspending members will "undermine the spirit of Parliamentary democracy" and further indicated that he may move the Supreme Court if needed.

While addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday (12 Aug), Chowdhury dubbed his suspension by the ruling party a "retrogressive step". Further stating that he has been trapped in a "queer" situation", he said, "I have been hanged and thereafter I will have to face the trial".

On being asked about his suspension along with four other opposition MPs, he said, "there is a deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the opposition by resorting to various unsavoury instruments which should not be applied to me."

"But with all respect to the chair of the House, I must say that I cannot contradict the direction of the chair. But if I find that this kind of situation could be resolved by court, I may try also to it," said the Congress MP from West Bengal's Baharampur constituency.

'May move to Supreme Court soon', says Chowdhury

He said consultations are on about whether to move the Supreme Court or not. "I may move the court soon," Chowdhury said.

He said, "Very steadfastly and with all humility at my command, I can say that I did not have even a remote objective to disparage or tarnish anyone whosoever in Parliament."

"Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'nirav' which means silent. 'Nirav' means silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," he asserted.

"But, I do not know why for one or two words, which were misconstrued by them as offensive, the BJP may have protested to the Speaker as per the rules and got those words expunged," he said.

"Naturally, it is a queer, very precarious. Retrogressive steps are being taken by the government. These kinds of retrogressive steps will certainly undermine the spirit of Parliamentary democracy," Chowdhury said.

(With inputs from the agencies)

