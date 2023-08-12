Pakistan lawmaker Anwar Ul Haq Kakar chosen as new interim prime minister

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the opposition Raja Riaz, have chosen Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar to become the country’s new interim PM following their meeting on Saturday (August 12), announced the leaders. This comes after the two sides met in a final bid to reach an agreement on a name for a caretaker premier ahead of a general election.

About the selection process

“We had earlier decided that the caretaker PM should be someone from a smaller province and a non-controversial personality. Our aim was to remove the sense of deprivation in small provinces,” said Riaz after a meeting with the outgoing premier, as quoted by the Dawn.

He added, “We have finally reached a consensus that Anwaarul Haq Kakar will be the caretaker PM.”

“I had given this name and the PM has consented to this name…I and the PM have signed on the summary,” he told reporters, adding Kakar would take oath as the head of the interim set-up tomorrow (Sunday).

This comes a day after Shehbaz said that the Constitution of Pakistan gives eight days to appoint the caretaker PM after the dissolution of assemblies. The National Assembly was dissolved by President Arif Alvi, on August 9 on the advice of the incumbent premier.

According to Pakistan law, since Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved on Wednesday an election should be held within 90 days. However, the results of the latest census released last week means more time will likely be needed to redraw constituencies.

The decision, on Saturday, also comes after the first meeting between the incumbent PM and the leader of the opposition which was held on August 10, during which they both exchanged a list of possible candidates.

This was followed by a second round of talks, on Friday (August 11) night during a dinner hosted by PM Shehbaz for leaders of the outgoing ruling alliance.

What do we know about the interim PM?

Kakar began his journey as an independent senator from Balochistan back in 2018 and his six-year term will conclude in March 2024. He is also the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology, as per Dawn.

The Pakistan senator also became the parliamentary leader for the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) which was also formed in 2018 but five months ago was replaced as the party opted for new leadership.



(With inputs from agencies)

