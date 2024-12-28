The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has accused the central government of blocking the new welfare schemes - Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani - launched by the party. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not allowing the implementation of the schemes and has also threatened to obstruct other such initiatives.

Kejriwal's allegations came after the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a probe into AAP's schemes ahead of the state election.

Kejriwal further said that the BJP will stop all welfare schemes like free electricity, free water, and free travel for women in buses, launched by AAP.

"If you elect BJP, you will have to leave Delhi. You won't be able to survive in this city. BJP does not want to give anything to the people of Delhi. They (BJP) want to deprive you of all the free schemes," said Kejriwal while speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Saturday (Dec 28),

Under the new scheme - Mahila Samman Yojna - AAP has promised to give ₹2,100 ($24.5) to all women above 18 years along with free health treatment to all Delhi voters aged 60 and above, if AAP wins the upcoming assembly election in Delhi to be held next year.

Kejriwal also dragged Congress into the matter alleging that the party has joined hands with BJP in stopping his party (AAP) from implementing the schemes. He accused that the enquiry by the LG came after a complaint was made by Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit.

"Trust me, despite all the opposition, I will ensure that the Mahila Samman Yojna provides ₹2,100 to women and the Sanjeevani Yojna will be implemented in the capital after the elections, the way I implemented all other free schemes," Kejriwal added in his statement.

