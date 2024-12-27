For India, the stakes could not be higher, not only in the Indo-Pacific but also in the Indian Ocean region. India has a vast coastline, approximately 7,517 kilometers (4,671 miles) long, including the mainland and islands.

Its location in the Indian Ocean region is central, giving it a natural oversight to key sea lanes of communication connecting the world's busiest trade routes from West Asia, Africa and East Asia.

While it is a large geographical space and India is the only country to have an ocean named after it, India currently has only two operational aircraft carriers which are no longer sufficient.

A third carrier is not just a naval requirement but will be an economic enabler, a strategic need, and a symbol of India's rise as a global maritime power.

The Strategic Necessity

Aircraft carriers are central to a nation's ability for power projection in the high seas and one that protects its interests far beyond its shores. To protect India's trade on the high seas, securing maritime chokepoints from the Strait of Hormuz to the Malacca Strait is vital. Case for example is the Houthis attacks on vessels via the Gulf of Aden region this year, something that impacted India.

India currently operates two aircraft carriers:

INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class carrier acquired from Russia in 2013. It was earlier known by the name Admiral Gorshkov

- INS Vikrant, commissioned in 2022, is India's first indigenously built carrier. A testament to the nation's technological and industrial prowess

However, operational constraints can sometimes leave only one carrier ready for deployment at any given time. A third carrier would ensure a continuous dual-carrier presence, enabling the Indian Navy to secure both its eastern and western seaboard while maintaining readiness for humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) operations as well.

China

China's rapid modernisation of its military has lessons for India, including the need to have a third aircraft carrier and fastracking AMCA and the LCA Mk-2 projects. This week a few videos emerged showing a new Chinese sixth-generation fighter jet flying for the first time. But what has become a reality is China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian.

It undertook first sea trials, and it is expected to be commissioned soon, with no timelines announced.

The Fujian set out from Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard for maiden sea trials on May 1, and returned to the shipyard on May 8. During the eight-day sea trials, the Fujian tested its propulsion and electrical systems and other equipment.

The 80,000-tonne aircraft carrier equipped with Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch Systems (EMALS), positions China ahead of many navies globally. With plans to operate more carriers by 2050, China's blue water Navy projection in the Indo-Pacific will only grow. Delhi has to match with it.

Economic and Industrial Impact

Building a third carrier is not only a strategic decision but also an economic stimulus. The Vikrant project created 2000 direct employments, but an additional 13,000 jobs which were created indirectly. The ship's construction involved major industrial houses and several MSMEs.

It was seen as a cornerstone in India's push towards 'Make in India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in defense manufacturing, reducing dependence on foreign imports and saving foreign exchange.

A new carrier project would replicate this economic activity, providing employment and increasing technological innovation.

The shipbuilding industry in India has one of the highest economic multipliers—every ₹1 invested generates an additional ₹1.82 in economic activity. This reinvestment supports direct jobs and ancillary industries like steel, aluminum, and electronics.

Technological Advancements

India's next carrier must incorporate advanced technologies to remain competitive. While INS Vikrant employs Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) systems, a future carrier could integrate EMALS and Catapult-Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (CATOBAR) systems, something China's Fujian has.

These advancements would enable the launch of heavier aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and advanced surveillance systems.

Strong case for nuclear propulsion also exists. Nuclear-powered carriers offer an extended operational range, reduced refuelling requirements, and align with global sustainability goals by lowering carbon emissions. They can be costly, the long-term benefits outweigh the initial investments.

Humanitarian and Diplomatic Contributions

India's rise as a country that has been first responder in the region has been well-established since the 2004 Tsunami. Since then the Indian Navy has reached out several times to the countries of the region, including during COVID time.

In many ways, the Indian Navy is a key arm of India's diplomacy, implementing words with actions, and delivery on the ground to maritime neighbours.

Beyond their immediate utility, carriers will add heft to India's growing diplomatic stature. As a net security provider, India can extend aid to its neighbours, strengthen regional partnerships, and project its power in the Indo-Pacific.

Critics and Challenges

High cost is the first critique that comes to mind. Building an aircraft carrier is incredibly expensive, with costs running into billions. The financial burden of a third carrier—is estimated at ₹40,000 crore. Yet, the long-term benefits, from economic stimulation to enhanced security, justify the expense.

Strategic public-private partnerships, and streamlined procurement processes can help mitigate costs and ensure timely delivery.

With advancements in cyber warfare, space, and asymmetric warfare tactics, some argue that large, conventional platforms like carriers might not be as strategically relevant in future conflicts. However, carriers remain central to a balanced fleet when integrated with submarines, destroyers, and surveillance systems.

Geopolitics of a Third Aircraft Carrier

The case for a third aircraft carrier is crystal clear. It is not only a naval necessity but also a strategic, economic, and diplomatic investment in India's future & rise.

As the Indo-Pacific becomes the epicentre of geopolitical competition, India's ability to assert itself as a dominant maritime power depends on its naval capabilities. A third carrier will enable India to safeguard its trade routes, protect its maritime interests, and maintain regional stability.