New Delhi, India

India has reached a major milestone in missile technology with the successful final test of its Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) propulsion-based missile system. This achievement highlights significant progress in developing advanced missile propulsion technology.

The indigenously developed missile system was test-fired on Friday, December 13, from a fixed launcher at Launching Complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the Odisha coast. Notably, this is the third successful missile test in a single month, showcasing India’s growing expertise in designing and building advanced missile systems using homegrown technology.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed this advanced technology entirely in India. It is expected to significantly enhance the country's ability to create long-range air-to-air missiles.

The final test of the SFDR system was a complete success, meeting all the goals of the mission with accuracy. It proved that the missile's engine, navigation system, and overall design work perfectly, even in real-life conditions. This shows how reliable and advanced the technology is.

According to TNIE, the missile followed its planned path at a speed of over Mach 3 (three times the speed of sound, approximately 1 km per second) and accurately destroyed its aerial target with precision.

The SFDR technology works using the principles of a ramjet engine, which uses oxygen from the air to burn its fuel. This means the missile doesn’t need to carry extra oxygen, making it lighter and more efficient. This design helps the missile travel faster and farther, giving it a big advantage in combat situations, especially for air-to-air missions.

This technology allows India to create missiles that can hit targets from much greater distances. It gives the Indian Air Force a powerful weapon to deal with airborne threats effectively. In today’s warfare, being able to engage enemies from far away is very important, especially to counter advanced enemy aircraft.

With the successful development of the SFDR, it can now be used in building new missiles or improving existing ones, like the Astra missile. This could greatly increase their range and performance. This breakthrough puts India in the league of a few countries that have such advanced missile technology.

Although the SFDR technology has been successfully tested, the next step is to use it in actual missiles. After that, more testing will be done to make sure it works well and is effective in real combat situations.

The DRDO and the Indian military are expected to work on improving this technology to meet specific needs. This could result in the development of new types of missiles or upgrades to the ones already in use.

India is reportedly the first country to develop the advanced SFDR technology. This will enable the creation of long-range air-to-air missiles that can destroy fast-moving aerial targets over 300 km away while travelling at supersonic speeds.

On November 16, India successfully tested its first long-range hypersonic missile, capable of hitting targets up to 1,500 km away. Later, on November 27, the 3,500 km range K-4 missile was successfully launched from the INS Arighaat submarine.

