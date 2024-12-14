New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Dec 14) addressed the Lok Sabha (lower House of the Indian Parliament) during a special debate marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of India’s Constitution. The two-day debate, organised to commemorate this historic milestone, began in the lower house of Parliament on Friday.

During his speech, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the makers of the Constitution and described India as the “mother of democracy.” He said, “For all of us, for all citizens, and for all democracy-loving people across the world, this is a moment of great pride.”

PM Modi added, “The 75 years of the Constitution have been memorable. The 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is an event to celebrate. I am extremely glad that Parliament is participating in this important occasion.”

“This achievement of 75 years is not ordinary, it is extraordinary. India’s Constitution has brought us here by overcoming the challenges and doubts expressed about the future of India at the time of independence. For this great achievement, besides the framers of the Constitution, I would like to respectfully bow before the crores of people of India — they lived this new system... The citizens of India deserve all the praise,” said the Indian PM.

PM Modi said, “India is not just a large democracy, but the mother of democracy, owing to thousands of years of democratic traditions.”

He also commended the contributions of women in shaping the Constitution, stating, “In Samvidhan Sabha... there were 15 women members. All these women came from different sectors… and the suggestions that they made had a great impact on the Constitution… in many other countries… women had to wait for decades for the right to vote.”

“India will soon become the world’s third largest economy. When we celebrate 100 years of Independence, we will ensure that the country becomes ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Indian PM added.

However, he also expressed concern, saying, “I must note with sadness that due to selfishness, the country’s unity has been attacked following independence. Those who grew up with a slave mentality searched for contradictions in diversity.”

Taking aim at the opposition, PM Modi said, "It is 75 years of Constitution. But 25 years also has an importance, so do 50 years and 60 years...When the country was witnessing 25 years of Constitution, at the same time Constitution in our country was razed. Emergency was imposed, democractic systems were finished, country was turned into a prison, citizens's rights were looted, press freedom was locked up. This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased. Whenever democracy will be discussed across the world, Congress' sin will never be erased because democracy was strangled..."

The first day of the debate saw sharp exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA and the opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc. Among the key speakers were Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mahua Moitra.

The debate will continue in the Rajya Sabha on December 16 and 17. Home Minister Amit Shah is reportedly expected to open the discussion in the upper house on Monday (Dec 16).

