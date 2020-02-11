AAP, Twitter use Bollywood references to express joy over Delhi election results 

The Delhi election results kept social media busy on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to form the government for the third time in the capital city of India and memes and congratulatory messages for Kejriwal and AAP have been pouring in since Tuesday afternoon.

Interestingly, many resorted to Bollywood in expressing their joy over AAP's victory. Memes galore, social media was flooded with hilarious Bollywood references as people weighed in AAP's sweeping performance at the state election and even compared it to BJP's 7 seat win and Congress's no show.

Here have a look:

Ye Dilli mera hai aur mein yaha ka Jaikant Shikre pic.twitter.com/tSHso7R9he — Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) February 11, 2020 ×

Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 11, 2020 ×

Interestingly, AAP's social media too took Bollywood's reference in expressing joy. Sharing a clip of Shah Rukh Khan from the film 'Chak De! India', the party expressed how emotional it was after winning the polls.

SRK seems to AAP's favourite star and it has in the past used clips from the actor's films for their social media campaigns.

AAP currently is leading with 63 seats while BJP has got 7 seats in the Delhi voters.