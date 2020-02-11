AAP, Twitter use Bollywood references to express joy over Delhi election results 

AAP's victory also led to several memes on social media. Photograph:( Twitter )
Memes galore, social media was flooded with hilarious Bollywood references as people weighed in AAP's sweeping performance at the state election and even compared it to BJP's 7 seat win and Congress's no show.
The Delhi election results kept social media busy on Tuesday. Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party is all set to form the government for the third time in the capital city of India and memes and congratulatory messages for Kejriwal and AAP have been pouring in since Tuesday afternoon.
Here have a look:
Delhi voters to AAP#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/Q7QClTy7IV— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 11, 2020
Congress seeing BJP loosing in Delhi #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/BQ8xknkfq0— MoHIT Parashar 🇮🇳 (@IM619_) February 11, 2020
Congress after seeing BJP lose in Delhi #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/ean2QgvnI4— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 11, 2020
Ye Dilli mera hai aur mein yaha ka Jaikant Shikre pic.twitter.com/tSHso7R9he— Nенr_wно™ (@Nehr_who) February 11, 2020
Congress MLA candidate trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T— The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 11, 2020
Interestingly, AAP's social media too took Bollywood's reference in expressing joy. Sharing a clip of Shah Rukh Khan from the film 'Chak De! India', the party expressed how emotional it was after winning the polls.
Emotions right now... pic.twitter.com/TXw7nHCFxM— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020
SRK seems to AAP's favourite star and it has in the past used clips from the actor's films for their social media campaigns.
Delhi, we love you❤️— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020
Our love for you will never fade.#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dlfHNBnrGx
Chak De Dilli! pic.twitter.com/p38mgM76nF— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 6, 2020
AAP currently is leading with 63 seats while BJP has got 7 seats in the Delhi voters.