93-year-old discharged from Kerala hospital after he defeated coronavirus

As novel coronavirus cases continue to grow in India, a 93-year-old man has brought cheers to many faces as he got discharged from a government hospital.

Kerala government said that India's oldest COVID-19 survivor and his wife were discharged after they got recovered in a hospital in Kottayam.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also said the state confirmed nine new coronavirus cases today, taking the state tally to 295.

The state has received praises for controlling the number of coronavirus deaths, even though it ranks third in the list of the highest number of cases in Indian states. At least three people have died in Kerala, so far.

As many as 206 infected patients have a history of travelling abroad & seven people are foreigners and 14 people have recovered, Vijayan said.

The chief minister also added that out of the nine new positive cases, three people had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi,

Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim group, held a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz on March 13 where more than 3,000 people participated, including foreign nationals. The event has become a major COVID-19 hotspot in India with a large number of attendees and people who came into contact with them getting affected by the coronavirus.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health said in the last two days around 647 new coronavirus cases in 14 states were found that are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India stands at 2301 with 56 deaths, as per the latest figures. At least 157 people have recovered from COVID-19 in India.