Kids in Gujarat join coronavirus-relief fight with donations from piggy bank

At a time when donations across the world are rising to fight the coronavirus crisis, kids in the Indian state of Gujarat have decided that they don't want to stay behind in this humanitarian gesture.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and appealed to masses to donate money to deal with any emergency situation, like COVID-19, and provide relief to the affected people.

Four-year-old Paris Vyas received the support of many when she told the media that she is donating whatever amount she has saved in her piggy bank to fight the outbreak and provide respite to the poor.

"I am donating whatever I have saved in my piggy bank. I saw in the TV that many famous people are giving money to fight coronavirus," the girl said.

"If they can do it, I can also give my money. I am giving away all my savings. Everyone should donate money to help the government in fighting coronavirus."

It turned out that the girl from Ankleshwar town in Bharuch district has collected coins and currency notes worth Rs 11,200, which she has donated to the PM-CARES fund.

In another heart-warming gesture, three boys walked into a police station in Ahmedabad with their combined savings of Rs 5,500 which they intend to be used for migrant workers and poor, who have been hard-hit by the lockdown.

The three brothers, aged from four years to 10 years, came up to the police station with their piggy banks with their mother.

"Heartfelt thank you to Zaid, Moin and Amen, who donated Rs 5,500 from their piggy banks after their mother showed them the relief work being done by us," Ahmedabad police said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"We are extremely pleased by the kind gesture of these kids."

In the video, shared by the police on its Twitter handle, one of the boys asked a sub-inspector to donate is money to the poor.

×

"What you (police) are doing for the poor people is commendable. Though they have nothing to eat, they feel shy in asking for help directly," the mother of the three kids said in the video.

"We are living in difficult times. Thus, my kids told me to donate their savings to help the poor."

Two days ago, PM Modi's mother Hiraba, who resides in Gandhinagar, donated Rs 25,000 for the fund and her gesture inspired 13-year-old Rudra Patel to urge his family members to not celebrate his birthday and instead donate Rs 1 lakh in the PM-CARES fund.

"I have decided not to celebrate my birthday this time. Upon my request, my parents have decided to donate Rs 1 lakh into the PM-CARES Fund," Rudra said in a news channel, proudly holding the donation cheque.

(With inputs from PTI)