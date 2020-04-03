PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas, candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 mins to 'dispel darkness brought by coronavirus'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged citizens to light diyas and candles on April 5 (Sunday) at 9 pm for nine minutes as a mark of India's resilience towards fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi, in a ten-minute televised address, also asked the nation to keep the electric lights switched off for these nine minutes.

He said, "I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus.

"I also appeal to people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. You don't have to go out on the streets and in the colonies. Just do it from your doorstep and balconies."

"Today when crores of people are inside their homes, tsome of us may think how they will fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. But please remember, no one is alone. The strength of 130 crore of Indians is with each one of us," PM Modi added.

The prime minister also hailed the citizens for the successful implementation of Janata Curfew on March 22, and the pan-India lockdown until now.

"The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19, on March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata Curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time," he said.

PM Modi announced a countrywide lockdown last week -- in view of the spurt in the number of cases of coronavirus. He said social or physical distancing was the only means to stem the growth of the deadly virus.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG

Also read: Confirmed coronavirus cases in India rise to 2,069, death toll at 53

The lockdown will run till April 14, and according to the rules, only essential services will be operated till then. India has also scrapped all international and domestic passenger flights till April 14.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11.