Live: On April 5 at 9 pm, switch off lights, light diyas for nine minutes, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation on COVID-19. Photograph: WION
Apr 03, 2020, 09.18 AM
India has set an example for others to follow, he said.
On April 5, on Sunday at 9 PM, light diyas for nine minutes, he said. Switch off lights, the PM said.
Apr 03, 2020, 09.11 AM
Must cut through pandemic darkness, the PM asserted during his speech, while asserting that "today we complete 10 days of lockdown."
Apr 03, 2020, 09.10 AM
Unprecedented discipline during coronavirus, the PM said in his address.
Apr 03, 2020, 09.07 AM
PM Modi adressed the nation through a video message on Friday. In the message, the Indian prime minister said there was unprecedented cooperation from the people of India.
India is united in fight against COVID-19, the PM said.
Apr 03, 2020, 08.47 AM
In a short while from now, at 9 AM, will be sharing a video message for the people of India. Do watch.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020