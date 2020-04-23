78 districts haven't reported any fresh coronavirus cases, growth of virus not exponential: Government

India's health ministry said that 1,409 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases to 21,393 in the country.

Twelve districts did not have any fresh case in the last 28 days, the health ministry informed.

"There are now 78 districts in the country including in Union territories that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days," health ministry official Lav Agarwal said.

A government official said during the press conference that there has been minimum spread of the virus.

"We have utilized this time to prepare ourselves for the future. Growth in coronavirus cases has been more or less linear, not exponential," CK Mishra, chairman of the empowered group on coronavirus said.

"On March 23, we had done 14,915 tests across the country and on April 22, we have done more than 5 lakh tests. If a rough calculation is done it is about 33 times in 30 days," the empowered group on COVID-19 added while asserting that ramping of testing needs to be carried out.

"In last 30 days of lockdown, we have been able to cut transmission, minimise spread, consistently ramp up our testing and utilize the time to prepare ourselves for future," CK Mishra added.