54-year-old man succumbs to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

WION Web Team New Delhi Mar 25, 2020, 07.57 AM(IST)

Passengers wear masks a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph:( PTI )

A 54-year-old coronavirus patient died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

"Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... He had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus. 