5-year jail term, Rs 50 lakh fine for advertising fairness products and magic remedies for obesity: Govt

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed a draft amendment to the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954) wherein advertising medicines and "magic remedies" for as many as 78 conditions covered in the act will be a punishable offence.

According to reports, advertisements for magic remedies and drugs that promote fair skin, enhanced sexual performance, infertility in women, premature ageing, among others will land a jail term of up to five years and a monetary fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The draft amendment has also proposed some additions to the list of existing diseases, disorders, conditions in the Act.

The current list of conditions includes sexual impotence, premature greying of hair, stammering, sterility in women, disorders of menstrual flow along with issues concerning sexual performance, height improvement, obesity, et cetera.

Under the Act, the first conviction will lead to imprisonment of up to six months or fine or both with subsequent offences escalating the jail term to maximum five years and the monetary fine to as much as Rs 50 lakh.