4,421 COVID-19 cases in India, 354 in the last 24 hours: Health ministry

India's health ministry said today that there have been 4,421 coronavirus cases in the country with 326 persons having been discharged after recovery.

The health ministry said there have been 354 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

"Government has been adopting a strategy for cluster containment and for outbreaks that are amenable to management," health ministry official Lav Aggarwal said, adding,"this strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi."

According to the health ministry official, Indian Railways has prepared 40,000 isolation beds in 2,500 coaches.

"They are making 375 isolation beds daily and this is going on across 133 locations across the country," the health ministry official said.

Meanwhile, the home ministry said that that the status of essential goods and services is largly satisfactory with Amit Shah reviewing the situation.

The government is ensuring adequate supply of medical equipment, it said.

The Home ministry has given direction to take appropriate measures and ensure hoarding and black marketing is not done.

