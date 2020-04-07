Around 3 lakh coronavirus patients recovered worldwide; 326 cured in India

The coronavirus has claimed more than 74,000 live worldwide so far, but the total number of COVID-19 recovery cases has reached nearly 3 lakh mark on Tuesday.



As many as 285,327 people have been recovered globally from the coronavirus disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 has now infected 1,350,523 people worldwide and 74,834 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections.

A total of 368,449 people are infected by this deadly virus in the US, edging out Spain and Italy, which has reported the most cases and deaths.



Italy currently has the highest death toll of any country, reporting that 16,523 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

In India, a total of 326 coronavirus patients have been recovered as of now and while 114 people have lost their lives. The total number of infected coronavirus patients in India is 4421.