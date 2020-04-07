Coronavirus outbreak: India to supply hydroxychloroquine, paracetamol to other badly-affected nations

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday informed that govt has decided to licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country's capabilities.

"In view of the humanitarian aspects of #COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol & Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

The Foreign Ministry said that We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would, therefore, discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter.

The Foreign Ministry said given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community "must display strong solidarity and cooperation".

Earlier in the day, the Indian government lifted restrictions on 24 key active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them. The list didn't mention paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in it.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Trump added he saw no reason why India would not lift the hold on the US order of the medicine.

"I didn't hear that that was his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday. [It was a] very very good talk, and we'll see whether or not that stays I wouldn't be surprised if he would you know because India does very well with the United States," Trump said at a press briefing from the White House, on Monday.