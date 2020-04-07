'Why wouldn't there be': Trump hints at retaliation if India doesn't send anti-malarial drug

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible retaliation if India does not lift its hold on the export of Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug being used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Trump added he saw no reason why India would not lift the hold on the US order of the medicine.

"I didn't hear that that was his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday. [It was a] very very good talk, and we'll see whether or not that stays I wouldn't be surprised if he would you know because India does very well with the United States," Trump said at a press briefing from the White House, on Monday.

Trump added PM Modi said he would consider the request of releasing the order to the US.

The US President added, "So I wouldn't be surprised if that was a decision he'd have to tell me that I spoke to him Sunday morning I called him and I said we'd appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay. But there would be retaliation. Why wouldn't there be?"

"...India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," Trump subsequently announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing.

