24-year-old woman gets caught trying to appear in exam in place of her boyfriend

A 24-year-old woman in the Indian state of Gujarat was caught by invigilators as she attempted to sit as a dummy candidate for her boyfriend in the third-year B Com examination. According to a report in Times of India, the boyfriend was allegedly on vacation in Uttarakhand while the woman tried to take the examination in his place.

The case was investigated by the Fair Assessment and Consultative Team (FACT) committee and it is likely that the woman may end up losing her own degree. The incident took place in the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) in October.

Also read | Ukraine to demand Russia's exclusion from United Nations Security Council

“During the questioning, we found that the woman and the man (the woman’s boyfriend) have been friends since school. The woman’s parents were unaware of her act,’’ said an official.

The report stated that the woman made some changes to the hall ticket with the help of a computer to avoid suspicion and she tried to enter the examination hall with a printout of the hall ticket.

“The exam supervisor changes daily and they do not know all students personally. However, they check the hall tickets. In this case, another student in the same hall alerted the supervisor that a boy used to sit on the specific seat number where the girl was seated that day,” said a college faculty member of the college where the incident took place according to Times of India.