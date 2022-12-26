Ukraine to demand Russia's exclusion from United Nations Security Council

Ukraine will demand the United Nations exclude Russia from the UN Security Council, according to AFP. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a blot on the country’s reputation and it should be removed from the Security Council which also includes the United States, United Kingdom, China and France.

"Tomorrow we will officially express our position. We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?" Kuleba said. "We have a convincing and reasoned answer -- no, it does not."

While the UN Security Council has 15 members in total, the veto power lies with the five permanent members. While most have taken a hard stance against the Russian invasion, China has continued to support Russia and even increased its trade relations with the Kremlin in the recent past.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Monday that it destroyed a Ukrainian drone at the Engels airfield – over 600 kms away from the border. Russian news agencies reported that three people were killed in the operation which was deemed to be the most intrusive attack to date from the Ukrainian side.