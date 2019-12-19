2+2 dialogue: India, US call on Pakistan to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of cross-border terror attacks

In a joint statement released after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, India and the United States have called for "concerted" action against terrorist networks.

The ministers also called on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism.

"The ministers called for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Haqqani network, Hizbul Mujahideen, TTP and the D-Company," the statement said as reported by news agency ANI.

"The ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner," the statement added.

The ministers have also asked Pakistan to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the Pathankot attack.

Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday briefed the media about the 2+2 ministerial meeting in the United States and described it as "very productive and positive".

Kumar said that the meeting saw the Indian Defence and External Affairs ministers meet with their American counterparts wherein the diplomats resolved to "work together to realise the full potential of India-US strategic global partnership".

"The meeting was very productive, very positive. Before the meeting started, the Defence Minister and the External Affairs Minister had a bilateral meeting with their counterparts. They also called on US President Donald Trump," Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

Kumar said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, being an internal matter of India, was not discussed during the 2+2 meeting.

The 2+2 dialogue took place in the United States between India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their American counterparts, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The 2+2 Ministerial dialogue hosted by the US Department of State in Washington DC focused on deepening bilateral strategic and defence cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and the shared leadership between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from ANI)