India, US resolve to work together to realise full potential of strategic global partnership: MEA on 2+2 meeting 

Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday briefed the media about the 2+2 ministerial meeting in the United States and described it as "very productive and positive".

Kumar said that the meeting saw the Indian Defence and External Affairs ministers meet with their American counterparts wherein the diplomats resolved to "work together to realise the full potential of India-US strategic global partnership".

"The meeting was very productive, very positive. Before the meeting started, the Defence Minister and the External Affairs Minister had a bilateral meeting with their counterparts. They also called on US President Donald Trump," Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

Kumar said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, being an internal matter of India, was not discussed during the 2+2 meeting.

"I'm not aware of the specifics of what was discussed in EAM's meeting with the Senate Committee on foreign relations. But our perspective on the Act Citizenship Amendment Act has been shared with the US interlocutors, including the US Congress," he added.

"We've highlighted the points which we have articulated in Parliament & subsequently which has been repeated by the PM & Home Minister. I can only say that in the context of his meeting with the members of the US Congress, EAM shared our perspectives on this issue," Kumar stated.

(With inputs from ANI)