187 UK variant patients in India, all under quarantine, says health ministry

India on Wednesday reported 11,610 new coronavirus cases including 100 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,55,913.

The number of active cases has reached 1,36,549, according to the Health ministry with vaccinations reaching 89,99,230 people. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,09,37,320.

Andhra Pradesh reported 60 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 8,88,959 with the death toll reaching 7,163. In Kerala, there were 4,937 new coronavirus cases including 18 deaths with the number of active cases reaching 60,761.

Maharashtra which has been the worst-hit state due to the virus reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases with the number of active cases reaching 37,125.

Meanwhile, the ICMR informed that there were 187 UK variant patients in the country with all cases quarantined and treated. In India, the South African strain of COVID19 has been detected in 4 returnees from South Africa, the ICMR informed.

The Brazilian variant of SAS-CoV-2 was detected in the first week of February. The health ministry informed that 24 countries have been sent COVID-19 vaccine.

The ministry said Rajasthan, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura & Bihar have administered the first doses of vaccine to more than 70 per cent of the registered healthcare workers.