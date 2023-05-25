15 parties to attend inauguration of new Parliament building, PM Modi took jibe at Opposition's boycott

Indian politics is again at play, but this time it is not over a party seat, proposed law or some inappropriate remark, but over a newly-built building. Though this building holds an important place in the heart of the world’s biggest democracy, the new Parliament building that is all set to inaugurate on Sunday has caught up itsel in the political quagmire.

A total of 20 opposition parties announced on Wednesday that they will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28. In contrast, 15 parties announced that they will attend the ceremony where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new Parliament building. These 15 parties are mostly from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Political parties that will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building Apart from the ruling party, Bhartiya Janta Party, the following parties will attend the inauguration ceremony on May 28:

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)

National People's Party (NPP)

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)

Apna Dal (Soneylal)

Republican Party of India (RPI)

Tamil Maanila Congress

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Apart from this, the Tamil Nadu-based Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK), founded by Devanathan Yadav is also likely to attend the opening ceremony of the new Parliament building. What is the row over the inauguration of the new Parliament building? A total of 20 parties in the opposition rallied against the Centre for the upcoming inauguration event. They released a joint statement expressing discontent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new parliament building, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu.”

They claimed that this decision is “not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy.” To protest this, opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and TMC have collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration, terming it as an “undignified act”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday replied and asked parties not to politicise an important issue in India’s democracy.

“The government has sent invitations to all. People will respond to the government invitation depending on their sentiments and feelings,” Shah said.

PM Modi, who arrived at Delhi’s Palam airport on Thursday after concluding his tri-nation tour to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, took a jibe at the opposition parties boycotting the event.

He compared the incident with that of the Indian community event which he addressed in Sydney where the huge event was not only attended by the PM of Australia, Anthony Albanese but also by the opposition leaders for the sake of their nation.

