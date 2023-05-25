Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat: PM Modi flags off Uttarakhand's first such train- Check route & ticket prices

Vande Bharat, Dehradun to Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat express train on May 25. The semi-high-speed train will connect Dehradun to the national capital New Delhi. This is the sixth Vande Bharat express train connecting Delhi from different routes. This will enhance the connectivity of other parts of India with the capital city and make transportation seamless.

Till now, Vande Bharat trains are running from Ajmer, Varanasi, Katra, Bhopal, and Amb Anduara to New Delhi. First Vande Bharat express train of Uttarakhand: Details The semi-high-speed train between Dehradun and Delhi is Uttarakhand’s state’s first Vande Bharat express train. It is also India’s 18th Vande Bharat.

In the inaugural run, it will run from Dehradun to Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal. The train is equipped with world-class amenities, heralding a new era of comfortable travel experiences, especially for tourists travelling to the state.

The train has been indigenously manufactured and is laden with advanced safety features including the Kavach technology.

The express train will start on May 29 with a travel time of 4 hours and 45 minutes. It will cover a distance of 302 km and will operate on all days of the week, except Wednesdays. Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat: Timings As per the official website of IRCTC, the semi-high speed train with train number 22457, is scheduled to depart from Anand Vihar railway station at 5:50 pm and will arrive at Dehradun by 10:33 pm. Likewise, the train will also run at another time from Dehradun at 7:00 am and will reach Delhi at 11:45 am.

Here is the full schedule of the newly-inaugurated train:

Delhi (Anand Vihar)-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express timings:

ANAND VIHAR - 5:50

MEERUT CITY - 6:38

MUZAFFARNAGAR - 7:08

SAHARANPUR - 7:55

ROORKEE - 8:31

HARIDWAR JN - 9:15

DEHRADUN - 10:35

Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express timings:

DEHRADUN 1 - 07:00

HARIDWAR JN - 08:04

ROORKEE - 08:49

SAHARANPUR - 09:27

MUZAFFARNAGAR - 10:07

MEERUT CITY 1 - 10:37

ANAND VIHAR - 11:45 Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat: Route and stoppages During the journey, the train will make stops at Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar. The train will consist of eight coaches, offering comfortable travel options for passengers. Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat: Ticket prices The fare for an AC chair seat from Delhi to Dehradun will be ₹1,065, while an executive chair car ticket will cost ₹1,890. In the statement, the Prime Minister's office said that "with world-class amenities, it (Delhi (Anand Vihar)-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express) will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for the tourists travelling to the state.

During the current financial year, the railways introduced six Vande Bharat Express trains on various routes, including Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, and Howrah-Puri rail routes.

