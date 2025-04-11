Srinagar: India’s Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has said that 12 separatist organisations affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference have severed all ties with it and declared complete commitment to the unity of India. Every week, there are organisations, which have been cutting their ties with the separatist organisation Hurriyat Conference.

Hurriyat Conference was an amalgamation of 22 separatist organisations, out of which 12 have already severed all ties with it. Home Minister Amit Shah has been continuously sharing information about these separatist organisations severing ties with the Hurriyat and giving all the credit for it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Under the Modi government, the spirit of unity rules J&K. Another Hurriyat affiliate organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat. I sincerely welcome their move. Till now, as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organisations have broken off from secessionism, restoring trust in the Constitution of India. This is a victory of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” Shah said.

Earlier, when the Home Minister was on a visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he had informed about three more separatist organisations severing their ties with the Hurriyat Conference.

“Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the valley. Modi Ji’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organisations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it,” the Home Minister had said.

On the other hand, the anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir have been intensified after the Home Minister held security review meetings, both in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.







