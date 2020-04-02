108 infected with coronavirus in Delhi linked to Nizamuddin event: CM Arvind Kejriwal

As India witnesses a rising number of novel coronavirus cases from Tablighi Jamaat meet held at Markaz Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that 108 people from Nizamuddin are infected with COVID-19.

The CM, in a media briefing, said Delhi has 219 COVID-19 cases, out of which 108 people are from Markaz Nizamuddin. He also said 2,943 people, including 1,810 from Markaz Nizamuddin are being quarantined by the government.

In Delhi, four people have died from coronavirus, out of which two are from Markaz Nizamuddin, Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Union Health Ministry said in about 400 COVID-19 cases reported, epidemiological linkage can be traced to Tablighi Jamaat cluster.

As many as 334 people from Tablighi Jamaat group in Delhi are admitted to hospitals, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

In Tamil Nadu, 173 coronavirus positive cases have been reported and their epidemiological linkage is to the Nizamuddin event.

Meanwhile, Karnataka officials said nearly 1,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat are being screened and so far 11 tested positive for coronavirus.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said 725 people who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi`s Nizamuddin have been kept under quarantine.

