/10-member SIT to probe Bareilly violence; cleric arrested, internet suspended

A 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the violence that broke out in Bareilly on Friday, following a protest linked to the “I Love Muhammad” campaign. Police arrested eight people, including the cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan who is also the chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief, accusing him of instigating the unrest. A local court remanded Raza and the seven others to 14-day judicial custody. “Maulana Tauqeer Raza, the main conspirator of the Bareilly unrest, along with seven mischievous elements, have been arrested, produced in court, and sent to judicial custody,” said Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh at a joint press briefing with SSP Anurag Arya.

Officials said a crowd gathered outside Raza’s house after he posted a video in support of the campaign and it continued to swell.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

District Magistrate Avinash Singh said Raza’s representatives had been informed that permission for procession or protest has not been granted.

“We had told his representative that Section 163 of the BNSS had been imposed and that no gathering would be allowed. They agreed and assured us that they would not hold the march. However, some people tried to go ahead after Friday prayers, and that led to the situation turning tense,” the DM said.

The clashes erupted outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers, when a large crowd carrying “I Love Muhammad” posters turned violent over the cancellation of the proposed demonstration.

Protesters pelted stones, vandalised vehicles, and allegedly fired in the air, injuring about 22 police personnel.

The police responded with a lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the mob.

‘Tauqeer Raza’s provocative speeches incited youth’

Officials said Raza delivered provocative speeches that incited youth to join the protest, creating chaos from Khaleel Tiraha to the Islamia Ground. The seven other accused were identified as Sarfaraz, Manifuddin, Azeem Ahmed, Mohammed Sharif, Mohammed Aamir, Rehan, and Mohammad Sarfaraz. Authorities have detained 36 others after identifying them through video footage.

According to the SSP, Raza was under surveillance on Friday and was formally arrested in the early hours of Saturday by a team led by SP (Traffic) Akmal Khan.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action against those responsible and ordered enhanced security ahead of Dussehra. He said miscreants must be identified through video evidence and social media monitoring, stressing that “no one should be spared."

Raza, who has been politically active in Bareilly for over two decades, remains a polarising figure with a support base in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issues warning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning after violent clashes took place between locals and the police in Bareilly. Speaking at the “Viksit UP” event on Saturday, Adityanath said that any disruptions will be met with stringent punishment.

Adityanath said, “Yesterday, a Maulana forgot who is in power in the state. He thought he could halt the system whenever he wanted, but we made it clear that there would be neither a roadblock nor a curfew. However, the lesson we have taught will make future generations think twice before rioting.”

WATCH: Epstein files: Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon among names in new documents