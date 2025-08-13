/'We have BrahMos missile': Indian politician Owaisi warns Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif over Indus Waters Treaty threat

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif threatened India over the Indus Waters Treaty, Indian politician and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, warned him that India has BrahMos missile, advising him not to talk such "nonsense".

Owaisi, while speaking to Indian news agency ANI, reacted to the Pakistan prime minister's statement and said, "We have the BrahMos... He should not talk such nonsense."

The Indian politician added that such threats will have "no effect on India. Enough is enough.”

Pakistan PM's warning

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (Aug 13) said that "a lesson will be taught" to the "enemy" if they continue to stop the Indus waters. India has put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The Pakistani PM said that India cannot snatch a drop of water from Pakistan.

After the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people, India put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance on April 23, in response to the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since then, Pakistan has been reiterating that any attempt to block the water flow to the country would be considered an act of war.

'Pakistani's won't bow, will confront'

On Tuesday, Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari issued another threat against India, saying that if New Delhi continues with its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, then Pakistanis "won't bow and they will confront."

He also claimed that Pakistan has gone to the world and spoken about peace, while India spoke about war, adding that Pakistanis must raise their voices against oppression.

Prior to this, Indian politician Owaisi also reacted to Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's 'nuclear' threats, saying that the language he used is "condemnable".

Munir's nuclear threat

Asim Munir, during his visit to the US, said that his country will obliterate any dam that New Delhi builds on the Indus waters. Moreover, he warned that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it.

To this, Owaisi reacted in a post on X, saying, "Pakistan Army Chief's threats & language against India are condemnable," adding that his doing this from the US soil makes it worse.