/'Undertake a special drive to remove stray dogs': Rajasthan High Court follows suit after Supreme Court order

On Monday (August 11), Rajasthan High Court ordered municipal authorities in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur to conduct special drives to remove stray dogs and animals from the streets. This order comes on the same day as the Supreme Court asked Delhi-NCR to move all stray dogs to shelters, which have to be created within 8 weeks.

The Rajasthan High Court emphasised that authorities should ensure that minimum harm is caused to the animals during the initiative. It reiterated what the apex court mentioned: anybody obstructing the drive shall face legal action. The Bench said that authorities can freely take action and file complaints in necessary cases.

The order read: "We also expect from the Municipal Corporations that they will notify a telephone/mobile number/e-mail ID where citizens/residents of that area can lodged their complaints concerning stray animals.”

"We expect from the general public that if due to their sentiments or religious believes or for love towards the animals, they want to feed them or offer food or take care of them, then they shall perform such activities at dog shelters and cattle ponds/Gaushalas maintained by the Municipalities or private individual/organisation,” the order added.

The court noted that national and state highway authorities to conduct patrolling to remove the stray animals from the streets to ensure free vehicular movement. The case was heard on a suo motu basis amid increasing dog-biting cases, which have also led to fatalities.