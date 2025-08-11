The Supreme Court of India has raised serious concerns over the recent and recurring episodes of stray dogs biting people, including children and infants. On Monday (August 11), the apex court ordered authorities to pick up dogs from all localities in Delhi NCR and also noted legal action will be taken against those hindering the process. The Bench said, “If any individual or organisation that comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance.”

The court noted that the order has been passed in public interest amid rising cases of pertaining to bites and attacks by stray dogs. Court asked, “All these animal activists, will they be able bring back who have fallen prey to rabies."

Further added, “We are not doing this for us—it is for the public interest. So no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken at the earliest. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to far-off places.”

Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, hearing the suo moto case, was stern on their stands that no dog should be sterilised and released back into the localities. “Whether sterilised or not sterilised, society should be free from stray dogs. You should not find a single stray dog moving around in any locality of the city or in the outskirts. It's the first step. We have noticed one very absurd and unreasonable rule: if you pick up a stray dog from one part, you sterilise the dog and put him at the same place, that is absolutely absurd and doesn't make any sense at all. Why should that stray dog come back to the locality and for what?" the Bench asked.

What will change hereafter: