/ISL clubs issue ultimatum to AIFF, ask to move to Supreme Court amid league's uncertain future

The future of the Indian Super League (ISL) remains uncertain as the latest twist in the saga came on Friday (August 8) after 11 clubs have written to the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF). The latest development is that the 11 clubs have asked AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey to take the matter to the Honourable Supreme Court of India. As things stand, the ISL season won’t resume after the expiry of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between FSDL and the AIFF — signed in 2010 — which is set to expire in December 2025.

ISL clubs want Supreme Court intervention

“We respectfully urge the AIFF, in its capacity as the statutory regulator of football in India and the principal party to the proceedings, to urgently bring the current situation to the attention of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” a joint letter from 11 clubs read.

Warning of wider consequences, the clubs noted: “This legal uncertainty and administrative vacuum are now threatening to cause irreversible damage to the Indian football ecosystem.” They are willing to back the AIFF in court but insist they will move independently if needed.

As revealed earlier, the FSDL’s contract with AIFF for ISL came to an end last season with no new contract agreed between the parties. As part of the agreement, FSDL pays AIFF Rs 50 crore ($5.82mn) annually to oversee properties like the national team and the Indian Super League.

To find a way out, FSDL has reportedly suggested a new structure: a holding company to run the ISL. Under this model, the clubs would hold a 60% stake, FSDL would retain 26%, and the remaining 14% would go to AIFF.

If the issue is not resolved, the future of Indian football will be in limbo as India also struggle to secure qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.

To resolve the issue, a high-stakes meeting has been called by the AIFF, as they will likely discuss the future of Indian football with FSDL.