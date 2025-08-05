/Bengaluru FC, India's top tier football club, officially suspends players', staff salaries amid ISL uncertainty

As the future of Indian cricket looks bright after a thrilling win for Shubman Gill and Co. in The Oval Test, that is not the case for Indian football. Late on Monday evening (August 4), the top-tier Indian football club Bengaluru FC officially suspended the salaries of its players and first-team staff amid uncertainty over the Indian Super League (ISL). With the new football season already underway with the Durand Cup, the future of India’s top-tier football league – ISL is in limbo as All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FSDL are yet to agree on new terms of the deal.

Bengaluru FC suspends player, coach salaries

"In view of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League season, Bengaluru Football Club has taken what is a very difficult decision of indefinitely suspending the salaries of players and staff belonging to the First Team. Running and sustaining a football club in India has always been an uphill climb, one that we have put everything aside and made, season after season," BFC said in a statement.

"However, the lack of clarity on the League's future leaves us with no choice but to take this step. The future and well-being of our players, staff, and their families is of utmost importance to us, and we are in touch with them as we wait for a resolution," it added.

As revealed earlier, the FSDL’s contract with AIFF for ISL came to an end last season with no new contract agreed between the parties. As part of the agreement, FSDL pays AIFF Rs 50 crore ($5.82mn) annually to oversee properties like the national team and the Indian Super League.

To find a way out, FSDL has reportedly suggested a new structure: a holding company to run the ISL. Under this model, the clubs would hold a 60% stake, FSDL would retain 26%, and the remaining 14% would go to AIFF.

If the issue is not resolved, the future of Indian football will be in limbo as India also struggle to secure qualification for the 2027 Asian Cup.

To resolve the issue, a high-stakes meeting has been called by the AIFF, as they will likely discuss the future of Indian football with FSDL.