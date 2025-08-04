‘You asked, I delivered’: Siraj’s perfect reply to Dale Steyn's prediction after match-winning spell

India pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj delivered heartwarming responses to India’s batting talisman Virat Kohli and former South African great Dale Steyn after spearheading India to a thrilling win over England at The Oval on Monday (August 4).

Siraj was at his fiery best, tying down England’s batters with sharp, nipping deliveries and leading India to a dramatic six-run triumph. After rain cut short play on day 4, the Indian team returned on the final morning recharged and ready for the decisive push. With England needing just 35 runs and four wickets in hand, Siraj joined forces with Prasidh Krishna under overcast skies and light drizzle. The pair hit the 140kph mark consistently, dismantling England’s chase of 374 and turning the contest on its head.

Before the Test began, Steyn had predicted a five-wicket haul for Siraj on The Oval’s green surface. In the first innings, Siraj fell just short, taking four wickets. But in the second, destiny aligned. He sealed the victory by uprooting Gus Atkinson’s stumps, completing his five-for and finishing with match figures of 9/190.

After the win, Siraj responded to Steyn’s earlier post with a simple, heartfelt message: “You asked. I delivered. Really appreciate coming from you.”

Virat Kohli, who has mentored Siraj into one of India’s premier Test bowlers, lauded him on X, writing, “Great win by Team India. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him.”