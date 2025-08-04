/AIFF to meet ISL club CEOs on August 7 amid uncertainty over league's future

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will hold crucial talks with the CEOs of eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs in New Delhi on Thursday (August 4) to address growing concerns over the league’s future. The meeting comes in the wake of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announcing on July 11 that the 2025–26 ISL season has been placed “on hold” due to unresolved contractual disputes.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," the Indian Football Team posted on X.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the league’s organiser and commercial partner, attributed its decision to stalled negotiations and a lack of consensus on key contractual terms. In response, the AIFF pledged to take “all necessary steps” to keep the ISL running, hinting at a possible difference in vision between the two entities. At the centre of the standoff is the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and FSDL, which governs the league’s operational, structural and commercial framework.

The agreement is set to expire on December 8, 2025, and without a renewal or revised terms, the ISL’s long-term future remains uncertain. Traditionally, preparations for the ISL season — which runs from September to April — begin months in advance. Clubs, broadcasters and sponsors now face uncertainty over timelines, budgets and commercial arrangements, creating unease across the football ecosystem.