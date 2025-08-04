/IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'Leave Test cricket as it is'–Gill on preserving the format

On the final day of the five-game series, England needed just 35 runs with four wickets in hand to complete a remarkable chase of 374, but crumbled under pressure and lost the Test match by six runs
Five India-England Tests down to the wire should be sufficient to persuade the sporting world to leave the format alone, reckoned Shubman Gill after a thrilling victory at The Oval on Monday (August 4). All of the five matches had gone to day five, an exemplary promotion for the format that is under threat from the boom in franchise cricket.
“Test cricket should be, as it is, in my opinion, it is the most, rewarding and satisfying format, you work the hardest, to be able to, get a win, and, the best thing, about this format, is it always gives you a second chance, which none of the other formats give,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.
“So, if you keep working hard, if you keep doing the right things, there is always a second chance. So, in my opinion, this is the most rewarding, and satisfying format, I don't think there should be any changes made to this format,” Gill added.
Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes described it as special to be involved in the series even though he missed out on The Oval Test because of a shoulder injury. So, is the rivalry on the same level as the Ashes?
“I think it's always been a very big rivalry — India and England. It obviously just doesn't have that Ashes attachment to it. But this series has always been big. I don't think that will change,” said Stokes. “It's been a pretty special one to be a part of. It's been full of ups and downs, ebbs and flows throughout every game. India being in control, we've been in control. Then it's gone back to them, then it's come back to us," he added.