/IND vs ENG, 5th Test: 'Leave Test cricket as it is'–Gill on preserving the format

Five India-England Tests down to the wire should be sufficient to persuade the sporting world to leave the format alone, reckoned Shubman Gill after a thrilling victory at The Oval on Monday (August 4). All of the five matches had gone to day five, an exemplary promotion for the format that is under threat from the boom in franchise cricket.

“Test cricket should be, as it is, in my opinion, it is the most, rewarding and satisfying format, you work the hardest, to be able to, get a win, and, the best thing, about this format, is it always gives you a second chance, which none of the other formats give,” Gill said in the post-match press conference.

“So, if you keep working hard, if you keep doing the right things, there is always a second chance. So, in my opinion, this is the most rewarding, and satisfying format, I don't think there should be any changes made to this format,” Gill added.

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes described it as special to be involved in the series even though he missed out on The Oval Test because of a shoulder injury. So, is the rivalry on the same level as the Ashes?