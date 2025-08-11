/What about upkeep, will they be euthanised?: Internet divided on Supreme Court's judgement on moving stray dogs to shelters

As the Supreme Court passed an order to move stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, many have voiced their opinion on the judgement passed by the Bench on Monday (August 11). The apex court has given authorities 8 weeks to create and move all dogs to shelters. It has also warned against sterilising and releasing them back into the localities. As the suo moto case was being heard, the Bench mentioned legal action would be taken against those obstructing the court’s orders. This case was heard amid rising cases of dog-biting incidents. Many have raised questions about ABC (Animal Birth Control) initiatives.

Also read: ‘Unscientific, NEVER worked’: PETA slams SC order to remove stray dogs in Delhi



Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The people of Delhi had been troubled for quite some time now on this issue. This problem had taken a formidable form and is now standing before Delhi, and providing a solution is very important. We will prepare a proper plan on this issue."

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also weighed in on the matter, he posted on X, “The Supreme Court's directions on stray dogs must be implemented in every city and town It is not difficult to round up stray dogs and put them in proper dog shelters All that a town needs is government or municipal land on the outskirts of a town; levelling the land and fencing it; and putting the dogs in the enclosed space Of course, provisions must be made for food and water There are cost-effective ways to find the food and water for the dogs ABC methods must and can be thought of in due course, but the first task is to round up the stray dogs and put them in a protected place Streets must be free and safe for all people especially children and elderly people.”

The Internet is divided:

X user Manish wrote, “Supreme Court has done severe injustice with today's order on stray dogs, it literally acting as if we are living in an autocratic country and not a democratic one. Personal interests seemed to have taken precedence over justice. From a compassionate country we are going in the direction of becoming ruthless China.”

Another asked, “BUT how well will all those dogs be taken care of in those shelters? Will the Indian local government euthanise many of them just to get rid of them?”

Then came the poignant questions: “Indian courts have again showed that they pass judgements without understanding the issue. Judges want 5000 dogs to be put in shelters in 8 weeks. Do they understand how much land is required for such shelters? And how much upkeep is required to ensure hygiene and medical care even for a shelter for 20-30 dogs?”

The court's judgement simplified: