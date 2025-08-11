/‘Unscientific, NEVER worked’: PETA slams SC order for removal of 1 million stray dogs in Delhi NCR

After the Supreme Court of India ordered the removal of stray dogs from all localities in Delhi NCR, animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has slammed the top court’s directive, calling the move “unscientific”, adding that it will cause uproar in communities and chaos and suffering for the dogs. The group said that the move is not only “cruel” but “displacement has NEVER worked.”

“Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has NEVER worked,” PETA India said in a statement on Monday (Aug 11).