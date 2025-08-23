/'Stuck in failure': Rajnath Singh calls Asim Munir's Pakistan is a 'dumper truck' comment a confession

On Friday (August 23), Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke of the future combat boost to be seen in the country. India is already collaborating with French major Safran for the engines of home-grown fifth-generation fighter jets. The minister said at a conclave, “We have taken forward steps for building fifth fifth-generation fighter aircraft. We have also moved towards manufacturing the aircraft's engine in India itself. We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran.”

This also comes days after the Pakistani leadership has been talking of pushing the nuke button on India. Recently, while addressing the Pakistani diaspora, Field Marshal Asim Munir had compared his own country to a ‘dumper truck’ while comparing the Indian economy to a ‘Ferrari or Mercedes’. Gen Munir received his share of backlash, and netizens had a field day.

To which Singh said, "If two countries got independence together, and one built an economy like a sports car with hard work, right policies and vision, while the other remains stuck in failure, it is their own doing. This is not a joke, it is a confession,” the Defence Minister said.

“We must break this delusion of the Pakistani Army. After Operation Sindoor, such a delusion should not have arisen in their minds in the first place,” he added. The defence minister pointed out the country’s failure, saying it is out there when the leadership itself is speaking that language.

What did Field Marshal Asim Munir say: