Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, speaking about the country's stand to fight cross-border terrorism, said Operation Sindoor has not been called off yet. He also reiterated the fact that India's retaliation towards neighbouring Pakistan after the dastardly Pahalgam attack on April 22 had "a huge psychological impact" on them.

Modern-day warfare is evolving, lauding the efforts made by the tri-services, Gen Chauhan at at the inaugural edition of the Annual Trident Lecture Series said as quoted by news outlet Times of India, "War and politics are closely related. Wars are often fought to achieve political purposes. Today, we see very short, precise wars - like in Operation Sindoor - where political goals are achieved through rapid and targeted action."

“There were very long-range precision strikes... the impact was important. Physical was less, but the psychological impact was much more. (India) could hit very, very deep inside with precision. It created a huge impact psychologically, displaying sophistication and superiority,” he added.

Earlier on July 16, Gen Chauhan had said, “Operation Sindoor has shown us why indigenously developed counter-UAS systems built for our terrain are crucial. We must invest and build to safeguard ourselves. During Operation Sindoor, on May 10, Pakistan used unarmed drones and loitering munitions. None of them could inflict any damage to the Indian military or civil infrastructure. Most were neutralised through a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means, and some were even recovered in almost intact condition."

He continued, “When we talk about drones, what do you think these are… are they bringing an evolutionary change or a revolutionary change in warfare? I think their development is evolutionary and their employment has been very revolutionary in warfare. As the realisation of their deployment and scope increased, the Army started using drones in a revolutionary manner, you have seen this in a number of wars fought by us.”