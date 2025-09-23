After several incidents at potholes in Bengaluru, Karnataka, posing a grave danger to commuters, a massive public outrage has been sparked among people of the city. The recent major incident highlights the incident of an auto-rickshaw which toppled on a pothole-riddled road and a school bus trapped in a large pothole in Bengaluru.

In response to the poor condition of multiple roads and public outrage over poor infrastructure, the Karnataka BJP unit decided to announce a State-wide protest on September 24. As a mark of protest, the party has decided to block roads across all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Over the pothole issue and poor infrastructure, the Congress government in the State has also been facing severe criticism. Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday stated that the pothole issue is there across the country. Slashing the media, he added that this issue is also there in the national capital, New Delhi, but they are projecting that the issue is only in Karnataka.

Shivakumar, also the minister in charge of Bengaluru development, said that the government is working on it, as it has the duty and the responsibility to fix the issue. Meanwhile, he also lashed out at the opposition BJP for poor road maintenance while in power.

He said that the opposition is raising this issue now to keep civic body polls in mind. His remarks came against the backdrop of concerns raised by industry leaders in Bengaluru, including former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who recently urged the Karnataka government to step in after online trucking firm BlackBuck decided to shift its base from Bellandur on the city’s Outer Ring Road, citing poor commuting and road infrastructure.

"We are filling potholes, despite rain, we are doing it. Work is on daily to fill about a thousand potholes in each corporation (5 corporations in Bengaluru)," Shivakumar said, before leaving for Bihar.

Highlighting the same conditions of roads in Delhi, he said, "Please ask your reporters there ( in Delhi) as to how many potholes are there? How many are there in the road that leads to the Prime Minister's residence?" "I want to tell big IT companies and others that such things (pothole issue) are everywhere, and we are doing our job. It is there across the country, but we have a duty, we will do it," he said.