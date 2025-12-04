/'Pleased to welcome my friend': PM Narendra Modi tweets in Russian as he warmly greets Russian president Vladimir Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday (December 4) evening. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him as the red carpet was rolled out for the Russian president. Both the leaders shook hands, exchanged warm hug and smiled. This is Putin's first visit in four years. Putin's two-day trip includes talks with PM Narendra Modi, a private dinner at the PM's residence, ceremonial welcome, Raj Ghat tribute, and agreements on trade, defence and mobility.

Welcoming him, PM Modi tweeted in Russian to welcome Vladimir Putin. Taking it to his X account, Modi wrote, “Я рад приветствовать в Дели своего друга - Президента Путина. С нетерпением жду наших встреч сегодня вечером и завтра. Дружба между Индией и Россией проверена временем; она принесла огромную пользу нашим народам. @KremlinRussia_E.”

For nearly two years, Vladimir Putin avoided major global gatherings, not because of logistical constraints, but because of the political and legal storm surrounding him. He skipped the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He avoided BRICS and multiple multilateral events where his presence would have been overshadowed by the Ukraine war, sanctions, and the ICC arrest warrant. Against that backdrop, the decision to travel to India is not casual; it is deliberate.

This visit is Putin’s biggest political bet after his trips to China and the US. Those two capitals symbolise the polar ends of global power. India represents something else entirely: the swing power in the middle, whose partnership Russia cannot afford to lose. And for India, hosting Putin at this juncture is equally meaningful. It is a quiet assertion of strategic autonomy, a reminder that New Delhi charts its own geopolitical course, and a signal to the world that India will not be pressured into taking sides in the new Cold War.

Friday: December 5, 2025 - 11:00 hours

Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday: December 5, 2025 -11:30 hours

Wreath Laying at Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday: December 5, 2025 - 11:50 hours

Meeting with the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday: December 5, 2025 -13:50 hours

Press Statements at Hyderabad House

Photo Op: All Media

Friday: December 5, 2025 -15:40 hours

Business Event

Venue: TBC

Friday: December 5, 2025 -19:00 hours

Meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: Official Only