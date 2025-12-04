/WATCH | Modi, Putin hug as Indian PM receives Russian president with a red carpet

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for the first time since 2021 on Thursday evening (Dec 4). He was grandly welcomed by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a warm hug, handshake and smile. Along with PM Modi, Putin was also welcomed by a troupe of women with an Indian classical dance, following which both leaders departed New Delhi’s Palam Air Base together in the same car.

Watch the video here

After Putin's grand welcome, the Russian president's office said in a post on social media that PM Modi’s decision to meet him at the aircraft ramp was unexpected, and the Russian president was not informed in advance about it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

His arrival in New Delhi, his first major visit after travelling to the US and China, and his first to India since the Ukraine war upended Russia’s global standing, carries far more weight than its ceremonial packaging.

The 23rd India-Russia annual summit is not just a bilateral meeting but also a geopolitical signal, a strategic recalibration, and a diplomatic test for India in a world that has become increasingly bipolar.

India releases FULL itinerary of Putin's visit:

Friday - December 5, 2025 - 11:00 hours

Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -11:30 hours

Wreath Laying at Rajghat

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 - 11:50 hours

Meeting with the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House

Photo Op: AV Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -13:50 hours

Press Statements at Hyderabad House

Photo Op: All Media

Friday - December 5, 2025 -15:40 hours

Business Event

Venue: TBC

Friday - December 5, 2025 -19:00 hours

Meeting with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Photo Op: Official Only