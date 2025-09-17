/‘Our leaders are friends...’: Indian minister hails bond between Trump and PM Modi amid India-US trade tensions

A day after the trade talks between Indian and US officials in New Delhi, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (Sep 17) said that relations between the two nations are positive, adding that leaders of both countries are friends. He stressed that every situation will be dealt “satisfactorily”. Speaking of the Tuesday discussions, Goyal said that talks are ongoing.

“We have been holding discussions for the last few months. Yesterday, a US representative was here. Talks are going on. President Donald Trump also wished Modi on his birthday. India and the US are friendly countries; our leaders are friends. Every situation will be addressed satisfactorily,” Goyal said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Goyal also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and drew parallels between the initiatives launched by PM Modi and Mahatma Gandhi, citing several welfare schemes introduced by the Centre.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“People had forgotten Mahatma Gandhi’s appeal for cleanliness, but PM Modi rejuvenated it. Similarly, Gandhiji gave a call for ‘swadeshi’ and Modi connected it with the people,” Goyal said.

India-US trade talks

On Tuesday (Sep 17), representatives from the US and India held talks to discuss a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the two countries. The talks, which were led by Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, marked the first discussions held after US President Donald Trump announced 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

The relations between India and the US came under strain after the US president announced earlier this year that impose additional trade duties on India, citing Russian oil purchase and “unfair” trade policies of New Delhi. However, India has maintained that it would take decisions in the interest of the nation.

Trump administration officials have also criticised India for not buying American corn and putting “tariffs on everything”, warning that New Delhi should reduce trade duties or have a “tough time doing business” with the US.