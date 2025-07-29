/‘Operation Sindoor is redefining India’s global image’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that ‘Operation Sindoor’ was India’s clear message to Pakistan and the world that India will go to any extent to eliminate terrorism. Lauding India’s armed forces for the precision strikes and good coordination during the operation, the defence minister said, “We struck nine terror camps, including those operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. No Pakistani civilian was harmed. Our strikes on targets were precise, and our message was clear.”

“India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ was not an act of provocation, but one of self-defence,” Singh added in his address in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Calling the operation a turning point in India’s security doctrine, Singh said, “Operation Sindoor is redefining India’s global image. We will not allow our soil to bleed.”

Singh further said that Pakistan had tried to attack Indian military targets using missiles and drones but failed to cause any damage.

“We thwarted every attempt. Not a single Indian installation was hit,” Singh added. He further said that the Opposition should unite in acknowledging the valour of Indian soldiers and it must refrain from indulging in politics over Operation Sindoor.

“Not a single soldier was martyred. The entire country should take pride in the professionalism of our armed forces,” the minister said.

He further said that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was not to start a war but to compel the enemy to submit through a demonstrative show of force. “On the morning of May 10, when the Indian Army targeted multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan suffered massive losses. The operation was halted not by our DGMOs, but by Pakistan’s. It was stopped by Pakistan’s DGMOs.”

“We agreed, but only on the condition that if there is another terror attack, ‘Operation Sindoor’ will resume. The operation is not over, it remains active,” he clarified.

‘PoK will be part of India’s governance system’

Defence Minister further said that a day will come when the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be part of India’s governance system and say with pride that they are Indians. “The people of PoK will return, a day will come when they will say that we are Indians," Singh said in the Upper House.

Speaking on ‘Operation Mahadev’ in Srinagar, Singh said that actionable intelligence led to the elimination of three terrorists involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

“Our forces neutralised the perpetrators. We do what we say. I laud security forces for killing 3 terrorists who carried out Pahalgam terror attack in April,” he declared firmly.

‘Terrorism should be eliminated from Pakistan’

The defence minister further said that India wants terrorism should be eliminated from Pakistan and offered to help Pakistan if it is unable to act against terrorism.

“India wants terrorism should be eliminated from Pakistan; for entire world terrorism is a challenge. If Pakistan is unable to act against terrorism, India is ready to help,” Singh added.

‘UN failed to tackle terrorism’

Rajnath Singh also targeted the United Nations for its failure to tackle the scourge of terrorism. “If there is one international forum that has the biggest responsibility to work in the direction of counter-terrorism, it is the United Nations. But, unfortunately, some of its decisions, like appointing Pakistan as vice-chair of their Counter-Terrorism panel, raise serious questions,” he said.

“India wants terrorism should be eliminated from Pakistan; for entire world terrorism is a challenge. If Pakistan is unable to act against terrorism, India is ready to help,” Singh added.

‘UN failed to tackle terrorism’